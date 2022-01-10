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Is the Covid Vaccine the Mark of the Beast?
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219 views • January 10, 2022
Is the covid vaccine the Mark of the Beast predicted in the book of Revelation? Bible prophecy predicts an evil "mark" that will be put in the right hand or in the forehead, which will be necessary in order to buy and sell anywhere in the world. Many people on the Internet are claiming that the covid vaccine IS this mark, or that it's a precursor. But how accurate are those claims?
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