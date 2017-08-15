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[Aug 15, 2017] The Strong Delusion, NASA, Star Trek, JFK, the Firmament, 666 and a most peculiar Timeline (151.7K views on YouTube!)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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98 views • December 30, 2020
In this segment from the second presentation I gave at the Beaumont, Declaring the End From the Beginning conference, I discuss the Biblical Strong Delusion and ask if the globe could in fact be a major part of that. I also address issues with the "blue marbles" we've been given, showing how one of them in particular always seems to show up in movies and TV shows (such as Star Trek). From there, I lay out what I believe to be a very peculiar timeline of events, including some bizarre statements by JFK and bombing the Fishbowl (of the Lord).
Stay tuned for the full version of this presentation.
NOTE: Sorry. I have no idea why there are a couple of blank, red screens in this. It's not in the original. Weird.
https://testingtheglobe.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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