KEITH ELLISON ☭ GASLIGHTING AND 🩲 [P]ANTIFA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
44 views • 4 days ago

Western Lensman - Keith Ellison, Today: Nobody even knows what Antifa is.


Keith Ellison, 2018: Tweets photo of himself holding Antifa handbook.


Source: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1977077005876445600


In related news:


The FBI and our partners have seized domains associated with BreachForums, a major criminal marketplace used by ShinyHunters, Baphomet, and IntelBroker to traffic stolen data and facilitate extortion.


This takedown removes access to a key hub used by these actors to monetize intrusions, recruit collaborators, and target victims across multiple sectors. It demonstrates the reach of coordinated international law enforcement operations to impose cost on those behind cybercrime.


https://x.com/FBI/status/1977464345651982491

antifapropagandakeith ellisongaslightingepic fail
