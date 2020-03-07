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Fake News, Journalism & Cognitive Dissonance Tommy Robinson interviewed by Hans Skovgaard Andersen
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17 views • March 07, 2020
Premiered Jan 20, 2020

Jim Fannon


"Tommy Robinson is interviewed by Hans Skovgaard Andersen, a "political journalist" for Denmarks second largest "centre-right" newspaper Berlinske. Tommy makes Hans confront his cognitive dissonance throughout the interview as he pushes against the manufactured "far right" media narrative. From TR. News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhwyPQXP7ew

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free speechtommy robinsonfreedom of speechcognitive dissonancedenmarkhans skovgaard andersonjournalisitc bias
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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