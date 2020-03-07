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Fake News, Journalism & Cognitive Dissonance Tommy Robinson interviewed by Hans Skovgaard Andersen
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17 views • March 07, 2020
Premiered Jan 20, 2020
Jim Fannon
"Tommy Robinson is interviewed by Hans Skovgaard Andersen, a "political journalist" for Denmarks second largest "centre-right" newspaper Berlinske. Tommy makes Hans confront his cognitive dissonance throughout the interview as he pushes against the manufactured "far right" media narrative. From TR. News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhwyPQXP7ew
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Jim Fannon
"Tommy Robinson is interviewed by Hans Skovgaard Andersen, a "political journalist" for Denmarks second largest "centre-right" newspaper Berlinske. Tommy makes Hans confront his cognitive dissonance throughout the interview as he pushes against the manufactured "far right" media narrative. From TR. News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhwyPQXP7ew
This channel and the Jim Fannon Show Podcast consist of older terrestrial radio shows and current interviews and performances by friendly musicians, movie industry influencers, media personalities and a variety of general interest clips. Interact with the community and you’ll no doubt, get a response from @JimFannonShow
Follow:
https://twitter.com/jimfannon
https://www.facebook.com/jimfannon
https://www.instagram.com/jimfannon
Thanks for Subscribing
Contact [email protected]
Your support for this channel is appreciated
You may contribute here: https://www.patreon.com/freespeech
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