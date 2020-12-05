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Fats.: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly With Kate Shemirani
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128 views • December 05, 2020
What's the difference between good fat and bad fat? Why is one healthy for you and the other unhealthy? Well, if you are looking to understand the difference, you've come to the right place. Nurse and nutritionist and The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to inform you on this subject.
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