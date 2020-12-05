BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fats.: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly With Kate Shemirani
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • December 05, 2020
What's the difference between good fat and bad fat? Why is one healthy for you and the other unhealthy? Well, if you are looking to understand the difference, you've come to the right place. Nurse and nutritionist and The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to inform you on this subject.
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
healthvaccineswellnessfatstim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocoronaviruscovid-19kate shemirani
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Laura Harris
ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

Coco Somers
Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Willow Tohi
Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Morgan S. Verity
Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy