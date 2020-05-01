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The Truth about Cancer Symposium - Update 1
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158 views • May 01, 2020
I attended The Truth about Cancer Symposium 2016 and in this second video, I shared information about the different speakers I listened to.
In this video I show you the list of Doctors and other speakers at the conference. I mention the talk I just heard from Dr. Charles Majors who was suffering from stage 4 Myeloma and brain cancer. He had been told that these were inoperable and he wouldn’t survive longer than a month.... this was 6 years ago and he shared some of the methods that worked for him in treating his cancer naturally and he has also written 3 books, going into great detail about these treatments.
My greatest take-away from Dr. Major's talk was that you CAN'T WAIT... Learn about what causes cancer NOW and begin making life changes. Cancer takes a long time to grow and we all have cancer in our bodies at different times in our lives. Our immune systems have to be strong enough to identify and fight these errant cells.
Watch now to hear more of my AHA moments!
In this video I show you the list of Doctors and other speakers at the conference. I mention the talk I just heard from Dr. Charles Majors who was suffering from stage 4 Myeloma and brain cancer. He had been told that these were inoperable and he wouldn’t survive longer than a month.... this was 6 years ago and he shared some of the methods that worked for him in treating his cancer naturally and he has also written 3 books, going into great detail about these treatments.
My greatest take-away from Dr. Major's talk was that you CAN'T WAIT... Learn about what causes cancer NOW and begin making life changes. Cancer takes a long time to grow and we all have cancer in our bodies at different times in our lives. Our immune systems have to be strong enough to identify and fight these errant cells.
Watch now to hear more of my AHA moments!
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