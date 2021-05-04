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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0474 - Roger Marlin Dean - Police press conference
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11 views • May 04, 2021
Jefferson, wearing a ski mask, broke into Roger’s home and forced him at gunpoint to tie up his wife and duct tape her eyes closed. Jefferson then demanded to know how much money was in their checking account, before shooting Roger multiple times, then fleeing the scene, leaving behind a ski mask. DNA testing on the mask tied it to Jefferson. Jefferson is also believed to be the person who had been calling Roger’s widow for years after the crime trying to extort money from her.
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