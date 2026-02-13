SHOW NO. 107 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (December 5th, 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former IRS Revenue Agent Sherry Peel Jackson guest hosted Show 107. Sherry's website is:
https://sherrypeeljackson.com/
Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis:
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515
"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister:
https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam
Clayton Morris "Redacted" Interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFqrJcuBV_E