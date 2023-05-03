Create New Account
Online podophiles prey on kids - in just 10 seconds!! | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite
THIS is how fast the online podophiles prey on kids - 10 seconds!! | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

Shawn:  It only took 10 seconds… What we are about to expose is spreading far and wide. You need to inform yourselves, there is a movement to both legalize and normalize this stuff. Don’t believe me? Look it up for yourselves. (Links in comments) Bills are being introduced and passing, people are voting it in, people are accepting it as a sexual orientation.

source: https://twitter.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1653375955245711364?s=20 

child traffickingnavy sealpedofilesshawn ryanvigilance eliteshawn ryan clips

