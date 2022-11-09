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Merchants and The Souls Of Men
In Episode 51 we discuss the effect of the current world events on people, and especially young people. Depression and suicidal behaviour is prevalent. God and Satan both sell their gospel as merchandise and the souls of men are traded as merchandise, but every one of us have to decide from which merchant we want to buy, and also to which merchant we want to sell. Who will we chose as an anchor to hold onto in these storms?