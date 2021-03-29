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UK Nurse & US Businessman Call Out Their Government On COVID Tyranny (Video)
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40 views • March 29, 2021
A young nurse in the UK left the NHS and is telling the truth about what is really going on with COVID, that it's all about getting people to take the experimental injections, especially children. US businessman Tony Roman also had some strong words calling out CA Governor Gavin Newsom and the puppets he is using in an attempt to shut him down.
see more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-nurse-us-businessman-call-out-their-government-on-covid-tyranny-video/
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see more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-nurse-us-businessman-call-out-their-government-on-covid-tyranny-video/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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