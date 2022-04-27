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Blessed are the persecuted!
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0 view • April 27, 2022
Jesus said when we are blessed for following Him, we are blessed. But bare in mind we're only blessed when we ARE following Him. Hitler was persecuted, but that doesn't make him blessed, well same goes for anyone. You can't jsut be persecuted, you have to actually be right, you have to be preaching the gospel, or living it for that matter, in order to be blessed for your persecution. Another question is just how much persecution are we willing to endure for Jesus? Are we willing to go to the cross with him, or are we seeds planted or rocky soil, where we give up once a little persecution comes?
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