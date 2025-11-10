BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FANTASTIC SPIRITUAL HEALER CHRISTOPHER MACKLIN!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
17 views • 1 day ago

Hello Friends! On today’s OTW Radio show, I will be interviewing Christopher Macklin of the Global Enlightenment Project (www.globalenlightenmentproject.com). Christopher is a fantastic spiritual healer who uses Angels to help him help people. In English and German from Radio Sol in Vienna, Austria. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Hallo Freunde! In der heutigen Folge von OTW Radio interviewe ich Christopher Macklin vom Global Enlightenment Project (www.globalenlightenmentproject.com). Christopher ist ein fantastischer spiritueller Heiler, der Engel einsetzt, um Menschen zu helfen. Die Sendung wird auf Englisch und Deutsch von Radio Sol aus Wien, Österreich, ausgestrahlt. Ich hoffe, ihr schaltet alle ein! Mit viel Liebe und Licht für einen glücklichen und strahlenden Planeten! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionspiritualityspiritual healingchristopher macklin
