The Eye of the Storm — A New Prophetic Window Is Opening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-eye-of-the-storm/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "“Many catastrophes are brewing in the cauldrons of the wicked. Witchcraft has reach new heights, as spells and curses go out against My Own." says The LORD."