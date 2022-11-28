Firenado tries to steal empty firefighters hose as the hose is pulled up to the sky by Holy Angels

They DIDN'T want the Blessed HOLY Water... and so THIS is what they got... Notice how in THIS short video, ONE firefighter, standing WITHOUT his Holy Guardian Angel, gets the inspiration, from his personal DEMONS, to throw a ROCK, at the Holy ANGEL, standing beside the FIRENADO.
This video was released on the instagram channel of mar.lowsky - and was recorded in Vanderhoof, B.C. on August 19, 2018
This video was part of an article titled, "What are the ODDS"?
