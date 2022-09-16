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Dr Judy Mikovits Has 5 Questions For Dr Robert Malone
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
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754 views • September 16, 2022

Why did Dr. Robert Malone create mRNA Technology and why is Dr. Malone part of NIH ACTIV?


Learn More About Dr. Robert Malone Today: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms


ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES (ACTIV)? https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ


What Are the Five Questions We Should Be Asking Dr. Robert Malone?


Who is paying you? How much money are you making? Why are you not censored? Why is your technology killing people? Why are you making movies with beautiful women while drinking wine while destroying and killing Americans with your technology?


Learn More Today: https://therealdrjudy.com/


Is Doctor Malone Pushing the Writings of Dr. Mattias Desmet? The Psychology of Totalitarianism https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2R3XP25BMATJ3&keywords=dr.+matthias+desmet&qid=1662219707&sprefix=dr.+mattias+desmet%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-1 Doctor Robert Malone - Dr. Robert Malone Full Interview By Joe Rogan: Explains How Dire the Situation is in the USA, YouTube Removes Bombshell Viral Video! - https://rumble.com/vrrdsc-dr.-robert-malone-explains-how-dire-the-situation-is-in-the-usa-full-interv.html Learn More About Doctor Robert Malone Today At: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33833683/ NOTE: Desmet’s work on mass formation theory was brought to the world’s attention on The Joe Rogan Experience and in major alternative news outlets around the globe. Read this book to get beyond the sound bites! Did Joe Biden Just Admit That He Does Not Know What to Do With China? Is China Continuing to Be Involved with Humans Rights Issues?


Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan? Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda


WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html


READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397


READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en


READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf


READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html


READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html


READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html


RELATED LINKS:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/

https://therealdrjudy.com/

https://banned.video/


SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6319def1eb815a54a03996cc

Keywords
vaccinestranshumanismjudy mikovitscovidclay clarkmrna technologythrivetime showrobert malonenih activ
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