Dr Judy Mikovits Has 5 Questions For Dr Robert Malone

Why did Dr. Robert Malone create mRNA Technology and why is Dr. Malone part of NIH ACTIV?





Learn More About Dr. Robert Malone Today: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms





ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES (ACTIV)? https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/activ





What Are the Five Questions We Should Be Asking Dr. Robert Malone?





Who is paying you? How much money are you making? Why are you not censored? Why is your technology killing people? Why are you making movies with beautiful women while drinking wine while destroying and killing Americans with your technology?





Learn More Today: https://therealdrjudy.com/





Is Doctor Malone Pushing the Writings of Dr. Mattias Desmet? The Psychology of Totalitarianism https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2R3XP25BMATJ3&keywords=dr.+matthias+desmet&qid=1662219707&sprefix=dr.+mattias+desmet%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-1 Doctor Robert Malone - Dr. Robert Malone Full Interview By Joe Rogan: Explains How Dire the Situation is in the USA, YouTube Removes Bombshell Viral Video! - https://rumble.com/vrrdsc-dr.-robert-malone-explains-how-dire-the-situation-is-in-the-usa-full-interv.html Learn More About Doctor Robert Malone Today At: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33833683/ NOTE: Desmet’s work on mass formation theory was brought to the world’s attention on The Joe Rogan Experience and in major alternative news outlets around the globe. Read this book to get beyond the sound bites! Did Joe Biden Just Admit That He Does Not Know What to Do With China? Is China Continuing to Be Involved with Humans Rights Issues?





Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan? Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda





WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html





READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397





READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en





READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf





READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html





READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html





READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html





RELATED LINKS:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/

https://therealdrjudy.com/

https://banned.video/





SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6319def1eb815a54a03996cc