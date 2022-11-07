HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN SOUTH AFRICA: RAPE & SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

#SOUTHAFRICA #RAPE #AFRICA

Today's word: There will be an explosive, large human trafficking bust in South Africa, hundreds of children from vulnerable homes (poverty line or near it) taken for sex parties to please the elite and famous of SA. These children go missing with no investigations into their whereabouts, they are lost to the system. Most of them endure terrible sexual abuse even from family and caretakers, there is a culture of male predators literally watching girls grow up to rape them. God says there is no ability of the government to stem the tide of such crimes, it is usually not til a child dies that they investigate. The system rarely tries to help those at risk so children pay the ultimate price for adult neglect and negligence. Let us always pray for and fight for the most vulnerable among us.





