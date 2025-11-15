BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mechanical Violator Hakaider - The Last Judgement (1996, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
3 views • 1 day ago

Mechanical Violator Hakaider - The Last Judgement (人造人間ハカイダー －ラストジャッジメント) is lightgun shooter developed by Japan Media Programming and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.

Hakaider is a character from the TV series Android Kikaider. He is an android and an antagonist. However, he got his own spin-off film in 1995 where he is more of an anti-hero. The film is called Mechanical Violator Hakaider, and the game continues the story of the film, taking place ten years after the events of the film.

The game is a lightgun shooter which supports the Saturn's lightgun, the Saturn mouse and regular controllers. You have several weapons you can change between during the game. The weapons differs in the size of the ammo clip and damage. If your weapon is empty, you reload by pushing a button. After completing a stage, you regain health based on your performance. The game also has some light adventure game elements, as you sometimes move around from a first-person point of view, talk to characters and make decisions.

segasega saturnshootemuplightgun shooterjapan media programmingandroid kikaider
