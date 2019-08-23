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Episode 19 - 20190823 - Envision Sport
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0 view • July 04, 2020
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Episode 19 sees us at "Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates" where we talk with owners Melissa and Darrin about their facility. They are a full service physical therapy clinic that deals with all sorts of recovery from things like car accidents, sports injuries, surgery, etc. In addition they have a full pilates studio which is not only used as part of the physical therapy where applicable, but regular Pilates exercise classes take place. This is a great facility right on Antonio near the auto service center at Empressa.
Guest: Melissa Walls & Darrin Yee
Company: Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates
Website: www.envision-sport.com
Location: 23121 Antonio Parkway, Suite 100, RSM, CA 92688
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-713-6445
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 19 sees us at "Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates" where we talk with owners Melissa and Darrin about their facility. They are a full service physical therapy clinic that deals with all sorts of recovery from things like car accidents, sports injuries, surgery, etc. In addition they have a full pilates studio which is not only used as part of the physical therapy where applicable, but regular Pilates exercise classes take place. This is a great facility right on Antonio near the auto service center at Empressa.
Guest: Melissa Walls & Darrin Yee
Company: Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates
Website: www.envision-sport.com
Location: 23121 Antonio Parkway, Suite 100, RSM, CA 92688
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-713-6445
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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