Total Breakdown

Welcome To Texas
* El Paso hit hardest as [Bidan] opens the doors.
* People are coming from thousands of miles away.
* State of emergency: where is the TX National Guard on this?
* Abbott bused migrants across the U.S.
* Multiple states overrun with illegal aliens.
* The situation at the border is being ignored.
* Dems blame the GOP — for talking about the border.
* It used to be OK to talk about it, but you aren’t allowed to now.
* Flood of illegals about to get even worse.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-border-crisis-invasion-country
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 December 2022
