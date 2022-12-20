Create New Account
Total Breakdown
122 views
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Welcome To Texas

* El Paso hit hardest as [Bidan] opens the doors.

* People are coming from thousands of miles away.

* State of emergency: where is the TX National Guard on this?

* Abbott bused migrants across the U.S.

* Multiple states overrun with illegal aliens.

* The situation at the border is being ignored.

* Dems blame the GOP — for talking about the border.

* It used to be OK to talk about it, but you aren’t allowed to now.

* Flood of illegals about to get even worse.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-border-crisis-invasion-country


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317517578112

Keywords
