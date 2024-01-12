Kevin O'Leary, 'Mr. Wonderful' Absolutely DESTROYS Letitia James' case against Trump on CNN

Kevin O'Leary, "Mr. Wonderful" went on CNN and absolutely DESTROYS Letitia James' case against Trump:
“Every single real estate developer everywhere on Earth does this…Who lost money? Nobody! If you’re gonna sue this case and win, you gotta sue every real estate developer everywhere...so I don’t think this thing will ever survive appeal…This doesn’t even make sense.”
