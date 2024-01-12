Create New Account
Kevin O'Leary, 'Mr. Wonderful' Absolutely DESTROYS Letitia James' case against Trump on CNN
GalacticStorm
Kevin O'Leary, "Mr. Wonderful" went on CNN and absolutely DESTROYS Letitia James' case against Trump:

“Every single real estate developer everywhere on Earth does this…Who lost money? Nobody! If you’re gonna sue this case and win, you gotta sue every real estate developer everywhere...so I don’t think this thing will ever survive appeal…This doesn’t even make sense.”

