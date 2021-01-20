BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maya Ultralight Aircraft – Pt 2, Circuits April 1991
Graham Percy
Graham Percy
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • January 20, 2021
Watch in HD (1280x720) for best results.

This ultralight aircraft was designed and built by myself (Graham.J.Percy) from 1979 to early 1985. For more information on construction please refer to Part 1 video of Maya.

Tooradin Airfield, 28th April 1991

Trailered from Pearcedale, assembly in around 30 minutes followed by some circuits and some climbing up to around 4000ft. I found I was able to dive comfortably at up to 80mph however aerodynamic breaking from the propeller prevented me from diving any faster.

Aircraft Specification:-

General characteristics

Crew: one
Length: 17' 6" (5.33m)
Wingspan: 27' 10" (8.48m)
Height: 5' 5" (1.65m)
Wing area: 110sqft (10.2m2)
Empty weight: 248lb (112.5kg)
Gross weight: 480lb (218kg)
Fuel capacity: 3.9 U.S. Gallons (14.75L; 3.25imp gal)
Powerplant: 1 × Konig SD-570 4-cylinder 2-stroke motor, 28hp
Propellers: 3-bladed ground adjustable wooden propeller

Performance

Vne (never exceed): 100mph (87kn; 160km/h)
Level speed: 65mph (56.5kn; 105km/h)
Cruise speed: 60mph (52kn; 97km/h)
Stall speed: 37mph (32kn; 60km/h)
Range: 60mi (52nmi; 96km)
G limits: Manoeuvre +5.7/-2.25; Gust +6.44/-3.44
Rate of climb at sea level: 500ft/min (5.1m/s)

Video & audio content is Copyright Graham.J.Percy 2014, 2021

Although image quality is limited by the source material (Super 8mm Film) this video has been recorded in HD (1280x720) and gives best results when played back at that resolution.
Keywords
flyingplanemayaaeroplaneultralight aviationsmall airplanegraham percyultralight aircraftkonigkonig sd570sd-570maya aircraftmaya ultralightgraham john percygraham j percytooradin airfieldtooradin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Social media giants face record $26 billion in privacy penalties since 2020, Meta leads at $23.7 billion

Willow Tohi
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy