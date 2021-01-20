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Maya Ultralight Aircraft – Pt 2, Circuits April 1991
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43 views • January 20, 2021
Watch in HD (1280x720) for best results.
This ultralight aircraft was designed and built by myself (Graham.J.Percy) from 1979 to early 1985. For more information on construction please refer to Part 1 video of Maya.
Tooradin Airfield, 28th April 1991
Trailered from Pearcedale, assembly in around 30 minutes followed by some circuits and some climbing up to around 4000ft. I found I was able to dive comfortably at up to 80mph however aerodynamic breaking from the propeller prevented me from diving any faster.
Aircraft Specification:-
General characteristics
Crew: one
Length: 17' 6" (5.33m)
Wingspan: 27' 10" (8.48m)
Height: 5' 5" (1.65m)
Wing area: 110sqft (10.2m2)
Empty weight: 248lb (112.5kg)
Gross weight: 480lb (218kg)
Fuel capacity: 3.9 U.S. Gallons (14.75L; 3.25imp gal)
Powerplant: 1 × Konig SD-570 4-cylinder 2-stroke motor, 28hp
Propellers: 3-bladed ground adjustable wooden propeller
Performance
Vne (never exceed): 100mph (87kn; 160km/h)
Level speed: 65mph (56.5kn; 105km/h)
Cruise speed: 60mph (52kn; 97km/h)
Stall speed: 37mph (32kn; 60km/h)
Range: 60mi (52nmi; 96km)
G limits: Manoeuvre +5.7/-2.25; Gust +6.44/-3.44
Rate of climb at sea level: 500ft/min (5.1m/s)
Video & audio content is Copyright Graham.J.Percy 2014, 2021
Although image quality is limited by the source material (Super 8mm Film) this video has been recorded in HD (1280x720) and gives best results when played back at that resolution.
This ultralight aircraft was designed and built by myself (Graham.J.Percy) from 1979 to early 1985. For more information on construction please refer to Part 1 video of Maya.
Tooradin Airfield, 28th April 1991
Trailered from Pearcedale, assembly in around 30 minutes followed by some circuits and some climbing up to around 4000ft. I found I was able to dive comfortably at up to 80mph however aerodynamic breaking from the propeller prevented me from diving any faster.
Aircraft Specification:-
General characteristics
Crew: one
Length: 17' 6" (5.33m)
Wingspan: 27' 10" (8.48m)
Height: 5' 5" (1.65m)
Wing area: 110sqft (10.2m2)
Empty weight: 248lb (112.5kg)
Gross weight: 480lb (218kg)
Fuel capacity: 3.9 U.S. Gallons (14.75L; 3.25imp gal)
Powerplant: 1 × Konig SD-570 4-cylinder 2-stroke motor, 28hp
Propellers: 3-bladed ground adjustable wooden propeller
Performance
Vne (never exceed): 100mph (87kn; 160km/h)
Level speed: 65mph (56.5kn; 105km/h)
Cruise speed: 60mph (52kn; 97km/h)
Stall speed: 37mph (32kn; 60km/h)
Range: 60mi (52nmi; 96km)
G limits: Manoeuvre +5.7/-2.25; Gust +6.44/-3.44
Rate of climb at sea level: 500ft/min (5.1m/s)
Video & audio content is Copyright Graham.J.Percy 2014, 2021
Although image quality is limited by the source material (Super 8mm Film) this video has been recorded in HD (1280x720) and gives best results when played back at that resolution.
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