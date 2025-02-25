What is Going on with BITCOIN?!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLASH BITCOIN LIVESTREAM 25 February 2025
In this episode, I analyze the recent Bitcoin price drop and its causes, including a $1.46 billion hack on Bybit linked to North Korea's Lazarus group. I discuss the impact of declining U.S. business activity and evolving tariff policies on market stability. Additionally, I explore the trend of Bitcoin ETFs facing outflows and how hedge funds are navigating the market. I highlight geopolitical shifts and the potential effects of government layoffs on the private sector. Finally, I emphasize the need for vigilance in understanding the interconnected financial landscape.
