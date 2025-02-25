BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is Going on with BITCOIN?!?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
106 views • 2 months ago

FLASH BITCOIN LIVESTREAM 25 February 2025


In this episode, I analyze the recent Bitcoin price drop and its causes, including a $1.46 billion hack on Bybit linked to North Korea's Lazarus group. I discuss the impact of declining U.S. business activity and evolving tariff policies on market stability. Additionally, I explore the trend of Bitcoin ETFs facing outflows and how hedge funds are navigating the market. I highlight geopolitical shifts and the potential effects of government layoffs on the private sector. Finally, I emphasize the need for vigilance in understanding the interconnected financial landscape.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
bitcoinevidencephilosophyreasonnorth koreastefan molyneuxhacklivestreamhedge fundsgeopolitical shiftsfinancial landscapebitcoin etfsgovernment layoffsprice dropbybitlazarus groupus business activitytariff policies
