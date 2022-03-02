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PROOF THE JABBED ARE TRACKABLE EVERYWHERE: THE VACCINATED ARE MARKED AND CANNOT BE UNMARKED!!!!!!!!!
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416 views • March 02, 2022
Part 1 by Blow The Trumpet: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYmrMBkLfSjD/
Part 2 by doctorF: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
This app is for Android 8.0 or later, the following is the Download sites:
https://disk.yandex.com/d/gkvS-YM9hh4sSA
https://ufile.io/e10n6sla
https://xgf.nu/3bFa
Part 2 by doctorF: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
This app is for Android 8.0 or later, the following is the Download sites:
https://disk.yandex.com/d/gkvS-YM9hh4sSA
https://ufile.io/e10n6sla
https://xgf.nu/3bFa
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