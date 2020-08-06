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Killed after leaving a gym in Melbourne
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70 views • August 06, 2020
His girlfriend, Trish Nguyen, told reporters at the scene that day he made her “laugh every second”.
“He really cared about people and he really loved everyone that was in his life,” she said.
“He put everyone before him and that’s what I loved the most about him.”
“He really cared about people and he really loved everyone that was in his life,” she said.
“He put everyone before him and that’s what I loved the most about him.”
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