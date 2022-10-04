【G-Times News】Putin Will Escalate War After Ukrainian Referendum

https://gnews.org/post/p1sbua8c9
On September 28th, Miles Guo said in a live broadcast that after the East Ukrainian referendum ended, Putin would escalate the war, which would accelerate Russia’s failure and disintegration. Also, Xi Jinping would invade Taiwan.
The referendum on East Ukrainian entry into Russia is in full swing. The United States and Western countries have already said they will not recognize the referendum result.
For more details, please read the original article at : https://gnews.org/post/p1rht8939
Gettr : https://gettr.com/post/p1svnke2e7f
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.