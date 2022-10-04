https://gnews.org/post/p1sbua8c9

On September 28th, Miles Guo said in a live broadcast that after the East Ukrainian referendum ended, Putin would escalate the war, which would accelerate Russia’s failure and disintegration. Also, Xi Jinping would invade Taiwan.

The referendum on East Ukrainian entry into Russia is in full swing. The United States and Western countries have already said they will not recognize the referendum result.

For more details, please read the original article at : https://gnews.org/post/p1rht8939

Gettr : https://gettr.com/post/p1svnke2e7f