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Q&A Between Dr Fauci & Mark Zuckerberg Where Dr Fauci Admits That The Covid Vaccine Could Make People Worse Just Like The HIV Vaccine Made It Much More Likely To Be Infected With HIV
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51 views • December 16, 2021
Q&A Between Dr Fauci & Mark Zuckerberg Where Dr Fauci Admits That The Covid Vaccine Could Make People Worse Just Like The HIV Vaccine Made It Much More Likely To Be Infected With HIV
This is a recording of the March 19, 2020 Facebook Live interview between Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
This is a recording of the March 19, 2020 Facebook Live interview between Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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