Combat work of the Russian Reconnaissance & Strike Battery of the 238th Artillery Brigade of the South Group of Forces in the Krasnogorovka area

Combat work of the reconnaissance and strike battery of the 238th artillery brigade of the South group of forces in the Krasnogorovka area.
The Orlan-10 UAV detects the target, the Orlan-30 UAV with a laser designator illuminates the target for strike with Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition.
