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The Bernician at James Delingpole Podcast
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1 view • November 29, 2021
The Bernician has performed more than 300 gigs on the stand-up comedy circuit; written and staged two critically acclaimed London plays; taught stand-up to a giggle of fledgling comics who went on to professional careers; co-produced and co-directed a critically acclaimed 35mm short film; and played supporting roles in mainstream and independent film and television productions; in addition to co-producing and marketing a #1 hit Danish action comedy and directing his debut feature film, Nefarious, which is slated for its long-awaited release in 2021.
The Bernician went on to draft the first legal argument by a lay advocate to be established as a point of UK law; as well as creating and publishing free online content that has had more than 4,000,000 downloads; whilst co-producing, editing and directing his second feature film, The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which was released in the UK on 10/11/2018. The Bernician is also a recalcitrant philosopher, a revisionist historian; the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust; the draftsman of the UCT Treaty and Magna Carta 2020.
Source: James Delingpole
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The Bernician went on to draft the first legal argument by a lay advocate to be established as a point of UK law; as well as creating and publishing free online content that has had more than 4,000,000 downloads; whilst co-producing, editing and directing his second feature film, The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which was released in the UK on 10/11/2018. The Bernician is also a recalcitrant philosopher, a revisionist historian; the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust; the draftsman of the UCT Treaty and Magna Carta 2020.
Source: James Delingpole
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
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