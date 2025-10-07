BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proposal For A New Denomination
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

Despite their differences, which are mainly academic, the mainstream churches share more than a common set of core doctrines. They all in practice represent a model of church which all deny represents the true meaning of church. Every mainstream church has buildings where people sit in pews or chairs listening to a career pastor or priest. Dominion Rights Church is not a church in the conventional sense, we are not what the mainstream churches mean by “church”. We are a church in the sense modelled by Jesus. Our church is ministry and missions. Think of us as a church for the mature Christian, a Christian that has graduated from the academy of the conventional faiths.  

Keywords
proposaldominiondenomination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy