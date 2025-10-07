Proposal For A New Denomination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite their differences, which are mainly academic, the mainstream churches share more than a common set of core doctrines. They all in practice represent a model of church which all deny represents the true meaning of church. Every mainstream church has buildings where people sit in pews or chairs listening to a career pastor or priest. Dominion Rights Church is not a church in the conventional sense, we are not what the mainstream churches mean by “church”. We are a church in the sense modelled by Jesus. Our church is ministry and missions. Think of us as a church for the mature Christian, a Christian that has graduated from the academy of the conventional faiths.