FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 60:8-14, 20260425

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority in Genesis 15:2; and Judges 6:15! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, You ask the nations:

· 8 Who are these that fly as a cloud, and as the doves to their windows?

· 9 Surely the isles shall wait for You, my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority, and the ships of Tarshish first, to bring Your sons from far, their silver and their gold with them, unto the Name of the LORD, my ADONAI, and to the Holy One of Israel, and Christians because You, my ADONAI, hath glorified my LORD Jesus Christ. Amen! (Isaiah 60:8-14 personalized KJV)

* * * *

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]