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ΟΙ ΔΕΙΛΟΙ ΔΟΥΛΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΤΕΣ... 💥
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101 views • January 04, 2021
_ "...Δειλιάζουνε γιατί αν ξυπνήσουνε θα πρέπει να κουνήσουν τον κώλο τους απ' τον καναπέ και θα χάσουνε το βόλεμα..
Σαν γνήσιος δούλος θα πρέπει να σκύψεις το κεφάλι σου και να ζητήσεις συγνώμη..."
Σαν γνήσιος δούλος θα πρέπει να σκύψεις το κεφάλι σου και να ζητήσεις συγνώμη..."
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