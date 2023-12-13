SHaDoWCa7 sings Portal "Still Alive" GLaDOS video game

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on November 8, 2018 along with her original description:

"Excellent! A new test subject always brightens my day.

Welcome to Aperture Laboratories!

Please be advised that being struck by lightning is not a part of any test protocol but may be an unintended side effect of watching this video..... Afterward, there will be cake.

Just kidding! The cake is a LIE!

Hope you like my cover of GLaDOS' song "Still Alive" from the video game "Portal."



"STILL ALIVE" Portal Lyrics:

This was a triumph!

I'm making a note here: HUGE SUCCESS!

It's hard to overstate my satisfaction.

Aperture Science:

We do what we must because we can

For the good of all of us.

Except the ones who are dead.

Now there's no use crying over every mistake.

You just keep on trying 'til you run out of cake.

And the science gets done.

And you make a neat gun.

For the people who are still alive.

I'm not even angry...

I'm being so sincere right now.

Even though you broke my heart and killed me.

And tore me to pieces.

And threw every piece into a fire.

As they burned it hurt because

I was so happy for you!

Now, these points of data make a beautiful line.

And we're out of beta.

We're releasing on time!

So I'm GLaD I got burned!

Think of all the things we learned!

For the people who are still alive.

Go ahead and leave me

I think I'd prefer to stay inside

Maybe you'll find someone else to help you.

Maybe Black Mesa...

That was a joke. HA HA. FAT CHANCE!

Anyway this cake is great!

It's so delicious and moist!

Look at me still talking when there's science to do!

When I look out there, it makes me glad I'm not you.

I've experiments to run.

There is research to be done.

On the people who are still alive.

And believe me I am still alive.

I'm doing science and I'm still alive.

I feel fantastic and I'm still alive.

While you're dying I'll be still alive.

And when you're dead I will be still alive

Still alive

Still alive

