Politics Gone Wild: Donald Trump Shot, Assassination Attempt Failed❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
Donald Trump shot. Assassination failed. We are at war and the enemy is within!
#shotheardroundtheworld
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
3. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️