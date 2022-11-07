Create New Account
4th Dose of VAXX poison hospitalizes woman with BELL'S PALSY
Published 16 days ago |
Bracken Feldman

November 1 at 7:13 AM
I normal don't post about my health,
but I think this is important. I first want
to start by saying I 100% believe in
#science and that all the #doctors,
#scientists, #engineers and any one
else in the science field are more
rockstars then any #proathlete,
#rockstar, or #moviestar! But I
recently had my 4th booster thinking I
was doing the right thing and it as just
lead to complication after
complication. I currently have
#bellspalsy and was passed around
from urgent care d... See more
https://t.me/s/covidbc

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
vaccinepfizerbells palsy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
