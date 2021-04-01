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Dr. Vernon Coleman says: Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals!
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140 views • April 01, 2021
Dr. Coleman goes over some interesting vaccine circumstances that have never been discussed in the main-stream. Dr. Coleman also discusses how the Nierenberg Code is being grossly violated.
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Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6jkIVcd6dM
Dr. Vernon Colemans website: http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
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Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6jkIVcd6dM
Dr. Vernon Colemans website: http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
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