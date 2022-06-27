China’s Latest Study on COVID-19 Was Deleted Because of Bitter Conflicts With CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/pdond8db
06/25/2022 Spotlight on China: The Chinese CDC has just released research on the COVID-19 epidemic. This research shows China doesn’t need to impose extreme blockade measures to combat the COVID 19 epidemic. But the link to the original English language text of the research had been removed by noon on June 22, Beijing time. Unfortunately, the study is another sign of bitter conflicts within the Chinese Communist Party.