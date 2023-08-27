© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CPT Bannon Honors The 13 Lost American Heroes Two Years Ago Today
Maureen Bannon joins the War Room to honor the 13 U.S. Service Members who lost their lives in Afghanistan due to Biden's willful ignorance.
Watch LIVE ➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #WarRoom here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/the-war-room/