SOUND BEING USED AS A WEAPON AGAINST US!

OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT AND THE CORRUPT MILITARY ARE OUT TO DRAG ALL OF US TO A FEMA CAMP. THE USE OF SOUND TECHNOLOGY AS A WEAPON HAS BEEN AROUND FOR DECADES. NOW IT'S BEING USED AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SO THEY CAN'T PROTEST NAZI ACTIONS INVOKE BY OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW AND REALIZE THE GOVERNMENT IS OUT TO MURDER ALL OF US. GEORGIA GUIDE TONES FORETOLD ONLY 500 MILLION PEOPLE ARE ALLOWED TO LIVE ON PLANET EARTH. IF YOU DON'T WAKEUP YOUR LIFESPAN WILL BE CUT SHORT IN THE VERY NER FUTURE. THIS IS SATANS WORLD AND SHEER EVIL IS NOW ALLOWED TO RUN FREE...