Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance with Kristina Morros
LauraLynnTV
Our guest today is, Kristina Morros the manager of Clinical Support and Education for the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance. Kristina helps develop the teaching materials for the organization. Her primary focus is educating the public on Long Vax and Long Covid and helping patients find treatment that they need.

FLCCC Alliance: http://www.flccc.net/


Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]


Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN


Keywords
flccccovid carekristina morros

