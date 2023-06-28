Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You're Soaking In It.
channel image
petzbi
0 Subscribers
23 views
Published Wednesday

For all the chem trail skeptics, you can see in this clip exactly when they turn the chem trail off you can't turn contrails off, it would mean the engine has stopped.

Black Bear News

https://www.rokfin.com/BlackBearNews

Published on June 27th, 2023.

Keywords
healthpoliticsscienceeducation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket