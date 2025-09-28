NATO is Paralyzed: Russia Deploys the World's Most Powerful Tactical Missile System in KALININGRAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Moreover, immediately after that, information appeared that at the end of August, with the help of Ruslan military transport aircraft AN-124, Moscow deployed the latest 'Iskander-1000' ballistic missiles in the Kaliningrad region, capable of hitting targets at a distance of.............................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING