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Dr. Andreas Kalcker on how CDS helps reverse vaccine-triggered blood clotting
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562 views • February 17, 2022
Spanish with English subtitles.
Op Freedom.
Dr. Andreas Kalcker on how CDS helps reverse vaccine-triggered blood clotting
Biophysics researcher Andreas Kalcker discussed the blood clotting that many vaccinees experience and how CDS helps degrade the micro clots responsible for this condition.
A testimony that has impacted Dr. Kalcker is that of Manu, a tattoo artist who has been tattooing people for 25 years and who claims that when he performs his art on people's skin they no longer bleed. Dr. Kalcker pointed out that this is a sign of coagulation that can be solved thanks to chlorine dioxide.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/kalcker.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv01t5-dr.-andreas-kalcker-on-how-cds-helps-reverse-vaccine-triggered-blood-clotti.html
Op Freedom.
Dr. Andreas Kalcker on how CDS helps reverse vaccine-triggered blood clotting
Biophysics researcher Andreas Kalcker discussed the blood clotting that many vaccinees experience and how CDS helps degrade the micro clots responsible for this condition.
A testimony that has impacted Dr. Kalcker is that of Manu, a tattoo artist who has been tattooing people for 25 years and who claims that when he performs his art on people's skin they no longer bleed. Dr. Kalcker pointed out that this is a sign of coagulation that can be solved thanks to chlorine dioxide.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/kalcker.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv01t5-dr.-andreas-kalcker-on-how-cds-helps-reverse-vaccine-triggered-blood-clotti.html
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