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This is an important public service announcement. If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form. (Anarchy description *)
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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180 views • January 12, 2021
(If you are a TI get a phone like this place it in faraday cage often though, )

12/1/21 G-RIDA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7118.RIDA? NEAR MY HOME 7125. TWIN ENGINE PROPELOR UNSAFE FLY UNDER THE RADAR 16:35HRS 7126.
G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY 18:53HRS MY HOME CAA REPORT 7127. G-POLA? RATTLING MY WINDOWS 19:28HRS UNSAFE FLY 7129.

If vaccines are so effective then why are they concerned about the un vaccinated?

Under THE LAW, no man or state can enforce a policy or guideline or regulation upon a people without their consent. Know the LAW, and stop consenting to legislation.
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form


COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

5G SLOW KILL
https://mindcontrolinsweden.wordpress.com/2016/02/29/u-s-silently-tortures-americans-with-cell-tower-electromagnetic-neuroweapon/


The People Retain Authority over their Government
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/


https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels

MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

Police Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs

The Gulag Archipelago.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.

The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.

"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "

"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."

"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator

(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)

5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

* Freedom from Bojo.
Merriam Webster,
Definition of anarchy:
: absence of government
: a utopian society of individuals who enjoy complete freedom without government.
Keywords
comjabsjoo
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