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MK Ultra Still Exists & The Abuse Is Horrific
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223 views • March 16, 2022
It is unfathomable what these victims have gone through. I suggest downloading videos that can easily disappear and support these individuals by putting eyes on their material for their safety. Secret Societies have been standing on each other's shoulders since the beginning of time in regards to mind control. Not Everyone has experienced the extent of what you are witnessing here however, everyone is a victim with MK Ultra in more ways than NONE. Google the Patent for the TV.
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