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Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING
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112 views • June 07, 2020
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY5rrI_xhWU
They don't want the truth to be told about the HR666 resolution that is coming within the next few weeks, The full disclosure INSIDE!. Please share before they ban this immediately ( Dr. Rashid Buttar will not be silenced)
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🔊SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar
🎤INTERVIEWER: Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work, Please check out his work here:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
They don't want the truth to be told about the HR666 resolution that is coming within the next few weeks, The full disclosure INSIDE!. Please share before they ban this immediately ( Dr. Rashid Buttar will not be silenced)
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified when new videos are published.
🔊SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar
🎤INTERVIEWER: Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work, Please check out his work here:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
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