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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines & Practical Solutions to Fight Against Medical Tyranny
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205 views • March 02, 2022
Shocked with latest Pfizer vaccine data? Well, you should have listened to those goddamn conspiracy theorists and tinfoil hat wearers who have long warned you about the jab...
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines & Practical Solutions to Fight Against Medical Tyranny
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines & Practical Solutions to Fight Against Medical Tyranny
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
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