© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Sea Of Lies _ The Highwire.
Follow
1
Share
Report
132 views • August 14, 2021
Del breaks exclusive newly-unredacted bombshell Fauci email; Dr. Barke tells us why not to buy into Delta fears; CDC lying about natural immunity; Former Federal Official Catherine Austin Fitts’ urgent warning for all Americans Guests: Dr. Jeffrey Barke, Catherine Austin Fitts
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.