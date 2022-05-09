Pfizer Documents Reveal More and More Suspicions

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05/05/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: A growing number of suspicions surface as people delve into Pfizer’s exposed documents – the Gates Foundation’s investment in BioNTech, which developed the COVID vaccine, as early as late 2019; Pfizer’s establishment of three beachheads in China; the fact that the spike protein was developed by a Chinese-born scientist; BioNTech’s collaboration with Fosun Pharmaceuticals; and Fosun ‘s head is in a high position in the CCP…