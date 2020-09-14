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How to Shop and Work Without a Mask
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
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136 views • September 14, 2020
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 or ADA (42 U.S.C. § 12101) is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 protects peoples medical privacy. You are not required to disclose your medical condition to anyone. HIPAA has established civil and criminal penalties for violations of your medical privacy.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) considers any atmosphere with an oxygen level below 19.5 percent to be oxygen-deficient and immediately dangerous to life or health. Purchase an oximeter, place it under your mask and show your employer how your oxygen levels are under 19.5 percent and encourage them to comply with OSHA standards.

Businesses which are public accommodations cannot make policy that is in violation of state and federal laws (ADA, HIPAA, OSHA, etc.).

Most states have exemptions for the wearing of masks in their governor or mayor's expired “emergency” orders for people with medical conditions.

Make an appointment with your doctor and tell him about your headaches, lightheadedness, asthma, numbness in fingers and toes, dermatitis, COPD, fainting spells or lowered I.Q., etc., while wearing a mask when you are working and shopping. Get a note from your doctor.

Breathe.

Your mileage may vary. Some business and employers choose to knowingly break the law. Spend your money elsewhere and support businesses that respect you and your health.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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